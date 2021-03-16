Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $17,517,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

