Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.65

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.65 and traded as low as C$41.75. Winpak shares last traded at C$42.82, with a volume of 50,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.65.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

