Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.57).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.08. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

