Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.57).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.08. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
