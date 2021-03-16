Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.59 Million

Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $512.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the highest is $536.30 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $439.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $455,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after acquiring an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 733,154 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

