WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.26 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $26.83 million and $2.48 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00048941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00653314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00070991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026060 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035583 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

