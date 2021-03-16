WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.