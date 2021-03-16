Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $7.33 on Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $480,879.98 and $11,599.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $7.33 or 0.00013167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

