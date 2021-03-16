Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Wrapped Origin Axie token can currently be purchased for about $4,513.34 or 0.08108297 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $52,501.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using US dollars.

