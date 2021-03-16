Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Price Reaches $4,524.51 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Wrapped Origin Axie token can currently be bought for about $4,524.51 or 0.08040368 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $34,131.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00112577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00564037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Token Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 tokens. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com

