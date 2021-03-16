Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $234,074.41 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $234,074.41 and $28,412.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for approximately $688.45 or 0.01239160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00461632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00062588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00072857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00575992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

