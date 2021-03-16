Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.92

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 457697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,531,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.