Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.18

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 3998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

WYNMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

