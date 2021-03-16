X-CASH Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,664.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. X-CASH has a market cap of $18.56 million and $64,664.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,397,637,159 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

