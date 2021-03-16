Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 11th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

XEL stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

