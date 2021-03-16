Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$4.84 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$11.55.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

