Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells $97,020.00 in Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atish Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Atish Shah sold 380 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $7,980.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,688. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.