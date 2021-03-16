Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,404 shares of company stock worth $1,977,820 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

