XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97. 7,915,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,487,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

