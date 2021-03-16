XTRABYTES Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $222.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00453881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007091 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

