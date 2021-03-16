Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 11th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNET opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $517.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.