Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,499,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,163 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

