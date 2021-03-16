Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yalla Group updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

