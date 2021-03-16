Ycash Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $31,001.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00241904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00098911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00054520 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,922,150 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

