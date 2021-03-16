Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CEO Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YELL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,493. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

