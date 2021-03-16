YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $657,037.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.14 or 0.00651681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035130 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

