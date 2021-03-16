Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,000.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 928.75 ($12.13), with a volume of 511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 945 ($12.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 911.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 736.76. The firm has a market cap of £582.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

