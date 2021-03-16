Yun-Lung Chen Sells 8,289 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $4.91 on Tuesday, reaching $109.91. 1,017,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

