Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

AQMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

