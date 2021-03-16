Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.
AQMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AQMS opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.06.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
