Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.83 million. AudioEye posted sales of $4.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.53 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $43.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,941,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $289.24 million, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

