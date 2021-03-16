Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BPTH opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

