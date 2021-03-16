Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. FVCBankcorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million.

FVCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $253.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.