Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 547.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 53.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

