Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report $30.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $32.29 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $26.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $148.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.05 million to $149.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $187.17 million, with estimates ranging from $180.93 million to $195.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

NSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,143. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

