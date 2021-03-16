Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

