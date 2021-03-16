Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $95,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after purchasing an additional 657,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $8,901,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

