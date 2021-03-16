Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to announce sales of $102.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.07 million and the lowest is $92.65 million. Pluralsight posted sales of $92.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $440.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.35 million to $454.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $514.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.06 million to $537.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PS. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

PS opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $15,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $21,018,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

