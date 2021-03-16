Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report sales of $339.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.63 million and the lowest is $337.20 million. RingCentral reported sales of $267.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $344.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.88 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.18.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

