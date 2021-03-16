Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce sales of $150.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.20 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $149.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $613.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $631.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $636.83 million, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $651.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 199.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.