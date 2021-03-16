Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,680. The Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 412,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.