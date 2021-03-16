Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

TGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

