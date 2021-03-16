Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.
TGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
