Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $21,168,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 438.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 186,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.