Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cantel Medical posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. 7,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after purchasing an additional 332,231 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after buying an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,184 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

