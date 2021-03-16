Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report $7.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $16.10 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $27.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.82 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

FATE opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.