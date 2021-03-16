Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.10 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $79.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,402,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

