Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUAN stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 449.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

