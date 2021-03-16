Zacks: Analysts Expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. SecureWorks posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SecureWorks.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.17.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

