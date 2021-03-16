Zacks: Analysts Expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. SecureWorks posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SecureWorks.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.
SCWX opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.17.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
