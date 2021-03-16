Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million.

SWIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $661.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

