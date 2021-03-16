Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

TNDM opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.