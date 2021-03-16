Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.93 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

