Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post sales of $486.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.40 million and the lowest is $481.70 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Atlassian by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

